A Nigerian man is trending on social media after he shared a video that documented how he captured a snake that dared to enter his fortress.

Sharing the video on his twitter page, ‘Damilare the Celebrity Shoemaker’ wrote in the caption ;

killed this useless snake in my room this morning!!!

Rubbish !!!!!!

He further advised his followers to be cautious of their environment because ”This is snake season”.

Guys this is snake season!!! Please be cautious about your environment, as for me, I hate snakes naturally, I always want to kill dem

See video below ;

killed this useless snake in my room this morning!!! Rubbish !!!!!! pic.twitter.com/y4jGG2QOF2 — Damilare the Celebrity Shoemaker❤️ (@JDsteps1) July 7, 2020

HOT NOW