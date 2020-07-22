Nigerian artiste and song writer, Simi has finally given fans a glimpse in to what her baby, Adejare looks like.

Simi shared photos of herself lifting Deja as they chilled in an open field. She then captioned the photo with a reassurance to her daughter that there’s nothing in all the universes she wouldn’t do for her.

“this little light of mine

there’s nothing in all the universes I wouldn’t do for you Ayo” she wrote.

Recall that Simi and her husband cum artiste, Adekunle Gold had first confirmed that they were expecting a baby when she showed off her baby bump in the viral music video for her latest single “Duduke.”

HOT NOW