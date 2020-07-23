Recall that Nollywood actress, Lizzy Anjorin recently got married, however, her marriage turned out to be one of the most discussed topics on social media.
One of the points raised by these critics was that her husband had other wives and children.
Lizzy had gave critics a befitting reply and Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu has applauded her for given them such an answer.
In his post via his Instagram handle, Uche stated that all those criticizing Lizzy are jealous of her because Lizzy’s husband really pampers her like how Mercy Johnson’s husband pampers Mercy.
Read Uche’s post below;
Dear #Lizzyanjorin, its not your fault that you got married before them, they can say nonsense behind but they cant change the fact that your #marriage is made in heaven. 💎💎They are jealous because your #husband pamper you like #diamond just the way @mercyjohnsonokojie husband pampers her. @lizzyanjorin_original the #Yorubamovie industry is filled with so many envy is my hobby actresses spiritually, 🎬the shock of the #good news that you got #married alone was too massive for them or why did you think they did not drop a congratulatory message on #instagram or even spiritual #twitter? 🤣#Dear Lizzy, anyone trying to ridicule you in #Lagos, #ibadan, or any where in #Nigeria and #Ghana, ✈️they will never smell #wedding cake not to talk of marriage reloaded.🙄#repost #beautiful #instamood #share #bbnaija5 #nollywood #movie #blog #london #bbnaijalockdown
