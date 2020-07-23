Recall that Nollywood actress, Lizzy Anjorin recently got married, however, her marriage turned out to be one of the most discussed topics on social media.

One of the points raised by these critics was that her husband had other wives and children.

Lizzy had gave critics a befitting reply and Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu has applauded her for given them such an answer.

In his post via his Instagram handle, Uche stated that all those criticizing Lizzy are jealous of her because Lizzy’s husband really pampers her like how Mercy Johnson’s husband pampers Mercy.

Read Uche’s post below;

