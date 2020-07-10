Ghanaian comedian, King Nana Tonardo, has said that religion is slavery. Tornado shared a photo of a Bible, Quran, and Torah that he trashed in his toilet, saying that is where it belongs.
“This is where they really belong because this slave manual is outdated.😏😏😏” he wrote.
This is not the first time the Ghanaian socialite and actor has made it known that he is not a religious person. Nana Tonardo, who shot to fame with Delay’s old TV series, “Afia Schwarzenegger” has once stated that he doesn’t believe in Jesus Christ and that heaven and hell are earth.
