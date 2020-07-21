Former BBNaija housemate and the winner of last year’s episode of the reality show Mercy Eke in an Instagram live interview with Ugandan Denzelug says her 30 million prize money is still intact. She revealed how she is being bothered by fans on her page who are begging for alms. The former housemate urged the young ones amongst them to start up something no matter how small rather begging.

She said;

“I’ve been working really really hard lately. God has been amazing and I can probably say the money is still intact.

Yes, the money was a motivation for me because you know, a lot of people from here and there will say, she’s a woman, she’s coming out, she’s going to eat her money, she’s not going to work hard, she going to spend it because everybody knows I like to dress up, I like good things.

“So, they all had that in mind. Oh she’s gonna squander the money, she’s going to throw it around, she’s going to party. But as God may have it, that’s why I always use God, so as God may have it, that money is somewhere and it’s bigger than what it was before.

And the bank is proud of me. It’s a new bank they created for me to fill in that money. Right now, Heritage Bank is proud of me. From what was there before and what is there right now, I know they must be really proud of me, yeah”