Nigerian actress, Lala Akindoju has slammed the Actors Guild of Nigeria for visiting Regina Daniels, who recently gave birth to her first child. According to her, this is a time AGN should take hold of their leadership positions and influence pressing issues such as rape and the likes.

In her words “This is actually shameful. In these times where the actor’s guild should show leadership on pressing issues like navigating the industry with COVID-19, like creating structures to stop sexual harassment in the industry. This is their priority. Even if you visit your member”

“must you film and post? The videos we need to see about the future and safety of practitioners. Yet, they abuse us and insist that we join. Sigh!”

Recall, actress Regina Daniels and her husband welcomes their first child together on the 29th of June, 2020.

