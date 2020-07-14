Veteran comic Nollywood actor, John Okafor known as Mr. Ibu has left his fans scared to the marrow after a recent photo of him surfaced on social media.

The popular funny actor has always been known for his potbelly, but in the recent photo that was shared, his potbelly looked way larger than the way it had always seem to be.

The actor basically looks like someone carrying a child or three as his belly has become way too big and Nigerians have taken to social media to express their concern for the actor, saying such huge stomach usually comes with lots of complicated problems.

See some comments below,

HOT NOW