Nigerian female Disc Jockey and daughter of a billionaire Florence Otedola has shared a throwback video of her self having a good time with the BBNaija housemate, Kiddwaya.

The duo was spotted sipping drinks amid friends as they cheered, laughed out loud, and had discussions. Although the video had no audible sound, they were all smiling and appeared to be having a good time.

Watch Video:

It should be recalled that a few days ago, DJ Cuppy declared support for Kiddwaya as she shared a throwback photo with him.

