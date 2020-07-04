Throwback! Hushpuppi scams revisited as a young man from Nairaland exposed the fraudster’s criminal activities from 2017.

A user of the popular Nigerian social news platform Nairaland recently made a throwback of a post about Hushpuppi’s scam activities 3 years ago. The user who goes by the username @naptu2 quoted a thread posted by another user in 2017 revealing hushpuppy’s fraudulent activities.

This is the Nairaland post/thread from July 30th, 2017 by the user “corperscorner”.

So for some time now, we’ve been getting disturbing by the noise of the glorious Gucci puppet called Hushpuppi. First,of, I’m doing this for the sake of those that would want to wallow in frustration ‘cos they feel this dude is getting money just by being a socialite (only God knows what that truly means in today’s world). When it comes to social engineering, you only need to slip up and make a tiny mistake just once before you have your biography being downloaded by the whole world. Apparently, Nigerian scammers are not learned enough to dust their trails. I keep telling those who care to listen, the true scammers and fraudsters have at least one Masters Degree in a duly accredited course of study from a renowned institution (not those ones that grew up knowing all the cyber cafes in the area). Hushpuppi slipped up when he posted a screenshot of his credit notification received via mail. He exposed a detail he probably thought wouldnt mean much (dude, seriously – I thought you were smart). Well….before i continue…leme just share the screenshots alongside this post. Observe the email addy in the screenshot below: [email protected]

The screenshot was obviously taken on his device in an attempt to make heads roll on social media I guess. But he probably forgot to cut that part off. Guess what, we appreciate that cos those that look up to you will now know exactly what you do for a living. Just read on yo…. ….. So the mail got ran through a virtual mail registry and quite a number of mappings were carried out to determine the social profile of this anonymous identity. Thats hushpuppi highlighted in green (dude is so sloppy)

Quoting another Nairalander @Nov6 “when this came up,i have been running my own traces too,

and i agree more without every detail you have put down.

He is using woodcrane identity to defraud people. Jane is 43 from sweden currently residing in Huston with an international legit connection in Malaysia,Canada,Philipines.

I tracked a phone number down and placed a call to the number, lo&behold our so called hushpuppi which i prefer to call him (hushbingo) is a fraudster living with so many different identities…… As for you all looking up to him as a role model, well kudos to u. I remember one idiot here called Damafe or whatever his name is has been reigning insults on himself which is not me just becoz i called “hushpuppy” “hushbingo”,

i wud rather be an average nigerian with a legit business&my white collar job and have peace of mind,be comfortable,contented than live on other people’s identity to just make money&fame…. @OP great job,even tho you do yours for fun but i do mine for a living. i guess we are just a few that are good @deciphering information.”

