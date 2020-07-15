Nigerian artiste, Inetimi Timaya Odon, also known as Timaya took to his social media handle today to celebrate his daughter Grace as she clocked 5 today.

The excited father posted pictures of his baby girl with a video and the caption below: “Y’all pls wish my daughter GRACE a happy 5th birthday. I ❤️ u so much my special one. She’s so TIMAYA😂 #btw”

Timaya gained more limelight and international prominence following the release of his third studio album De Rebirth, released in partnership with Black Body Entertainment and its lead single “Plantain Boy.”

