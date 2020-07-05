Five women who were trying to sell a two-weeks old baby for the sum of 1.1 million Naira have been apprehended by the Rivers State Police command.

Operatives of the Rivers State Police Command, arrested the five women in Port Harcourt while trying to sell a two-weeks old baby for N1.1 million. The suspects were alleged to have been arrested at Rumuokuta Junction in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area while negotiating the purchase of the baby

A senior police officer who hinted newsmen of the development noted that investigation has commenced and that the suspects would be prosecuted upon conclusion. The principal suspect, Roseline Nwokocha, who had cash N1.1million in her bag, said she came with her sister, Chioma, from Umuahia, Abia State, for the illegal business.

Nwokocha said: “I came from Umuahia. I was arrested at Rumuokuta junction. This my sister, Chi Chi called me that there was a two-week-old baby for sale and asked me to come if I had somebody that will buy the baby. “I decided to come and check the baby very. She told me the baby was N1m but I decided to come and see the baby first. I came with my sister. This is not the first time I came to buy a baby. “The time I came to buy the other one, my sister also came with me. I bought the first one at N1.1million. But this one, I also collected N1.1million from the person that wanted the child”. The suspect told police in her confessional statement that she gave the first baby she bought to a couple in Aba. Another of the suspects, who gave her name simply as Ify said the middle person, Chi-Chi, had told her that someone wanted to sell her baby and they agreed for N950,000. Ify disclosed that Chi-Chi later added N50,000 profit to sell the baby to Nwokocha, who would later hand over the baby to a couple in Aba. She said: “Somebody called me and said there was a baby available for sale. And I told her I would buy the baby for N950,000. I told Chi Chi who added N50,000 to sell the baby”.

However, the spokesman of the command, DSP. Nnamdi Omoni said the police were investigating the matter and would soon speak on it later.

