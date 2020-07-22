Popular Nigerian artiste, Tiwa Savage celebrated her son’s birthday in a different style this year.

This time around the mother of one acquired a multi-million naira customized diamond necklace and snacks for her son Jamil as he celebrates his 5th birthday today.

Jamil is the son and only child she had with her ex-husband Tunji Ibrahim Balogun, popularly known as Teebillz before they both separated.

As Jamil celebrates his 5th birthday today, the proud mother already acquired all the necessary gifts needed to make her son happy.

She also added lots of customized birthday snacks for Jamil and made some fine nails for herself too.

Check out short videos of the necklace and birthday snacks Tiwa shared on her instastory below;

