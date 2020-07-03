The popularly controversial Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Nataha Akide, popularly known as Tacha, has shown great appreciation towards some other female celebrities. Tacha took to her social media page to appreciate award-winning singer, Tiwa savage and media personality, Toke Makinwa.

According to Tacha, the duo has influenced her life in many positive ways.

Tacha made this known while appreciating the duo for rocking her merchandise.

She shared a video on her social media page with a caption that read ;

EMPOWERED women, empower WOMEN @tokstarr @TiwaSavage have INFLUENCED my LIFE in different POSITIVE ways words truly cannot EXPRESS my APPRECIATION🙏🏽🙏🏽 Thank you Queens for your PART in my JOURNEY🙏🏽

