According to reports from different quarters, Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage is allegedly in a hot romance with a staff of Davido called Obama DMW as she has found true love in him.

The two lovers have managed to keep it under wraps from the public eye over scrutiny they may get from the public.

According to Instagram blogger, Cutie Julls, Tiwa and Obama are in a serious relationship bu are keeping it secret.

This allegation comes after Tiwa dropped a comment on Obama’s page, “praising” him for his talent. Obama then replied Tiwa and referred to her as “babe”.

Cutie took to Instagram to give a breakdown of how all his previous predictions have come true about celebrities. He wrote:

“Tunde blocked me cuz I revealed he is dating Erica which is 100%

Chioma blocked me cuz I said she was pregnant and boom, she eventually gave birth to Baby Ifeanyi

Laura Ikeji blocked me cuz I said she is pregnant and boom she gave birth to Lauriel

To mention but a few. Las las we will be alright

I am team Obama. I don’t trust Toke tho . Those sugar daddy hookups”

See screenshot of post below:

