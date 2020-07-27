Popular Nigerian media personality, Toke Makinwa has opened up on reports that her Banana Island mansion was taken over by AMCON.

The Yoruba born OAP and business mogul debunked the reports.

Earlier today July 27, Nigerian Twitter went wild after some users of the app claimed that Toke Makinwa’s ”Banana Island property” had been taken over by AMCON.

However, a statement released this evening by her publicist, Andrea Manuela Giaccaglia, states that Toke is the sole owner of her Ikoyi property and that it has not been confiscated by AMCON. The statement adds that legal action will be taken against the originators of the report that her house has been taken over by AMCON.

The statement reads

”On behalf of Ms. Toke Makinwa, we would like to address the rumor circulating the internet that Ms. Toke Makinwa’s alleged house in Banana Island was taken over by the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON). Ms. Toke’s is the sole owner of her residence in Ikoyi. Our lawyers have been contacted and legal action will be taken against the originators of this story. Kind Regards Toke Makinwa’s Management

