Media personality Toke Makinwa has been in the news a lot of times this week.

However, this time around, Toke Makinwa has a few words for men who expect her to fall in love with them for their dreams.

Toke in a video disclosed that she’s tired of forming independent woman as she just wants to relax and be taken care of by a wealthy man who can afford to give her the good life.

She went on to blast the men who are gold diggers, waiting for her to fall in love with them and sponsor their dreams.

“You’ll now be telling me that I should follow your dream. Oloshi ma ni e. Dream. You’re still dreaming. If I was dreaming would you even meet me like this?” she said.

She went on to ask the Holy Spirit to give her a new life where she doesn’t have to think about working because she’s sorted out financially.

The video made her the number 1 trending topic on Twitter on Wednesday.

