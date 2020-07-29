Popular Nigerian media personality, Toke Makinwa has dragged the news outlet that reported that her Banana Island mansion has been confiscated by the Asset Management Company of Nigeria AMCON to court.

It would be recalled that Toke made the headlines some days ago about her Banana Island Mansion which she reveled she got for herself at the age of 35.

According to reports that circulated online, it claimed Toke Makinwa was gifted the house by one of her ‘Sugar Daddies’ Dr. Festus Fadeyi who owned AMCON a debt of N240 billion.

A copy of the lawsuit filed against the media outlet has now surfaced online and this comes after she publicly debunked these reports

See picture of the lawsuit below;

Toke Makinwa sues Nigerian Telegraph over post about her house being seized. pic.twitter.com/vb8i9vGvfx — Naija (@Naija_PR) July 29, 2020

