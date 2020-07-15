Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, seems to have returned preaching the gospel as she recently talked to her followers about the power of the tongue.

The mother of one wrote on Instagram;

“We often Do not understand the power of our Words and tongue.. What we say can make or break you, It is Extremely dangerous to speak negative words on yourself. Your Spirit do not know when you are joking, It’s heard your words, picks it and brings it to live.. . Use your Mouth to speak Postivity into your Life, Your business, Your children , Your spouse, Your Health, Your everything… Speak Positive even when all you see is negativity, Keep speaking, Don’t stop Emerging yourself in Postivity.. THE POWER OF LIFE AND DEATH LIES IN YOUR TONGUE.. #KINGTONTO #TONTODIKEH #MAMAKING #MRMOM . . @makeupbyshakara @pretiwomannn”

