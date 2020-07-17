Canadian rapper, Tory Lanez, whose genuine name is Daystar Peterson, was the individual who supposedly shot Megan Thee Stallion following a contest inside his vehicle Sunday morning, Page Six has learned.

Despite Megan’s account of being shot, new reports have emerged that there was a fallout between the two rappers in Tory Lanez’s SUV.

“Tory fired the shots from within the vehicle while Megan was outside trying to leave,” a source exclusively told Page Six on Thursday. “There is video and the police are investigating. This is a case of a man physically harming and abusing a woman.”’

A representative for LAPD would not affirm whether there was video submitted to the examination, including that any recordings would

“not be released until the case goes to court in order to protect the integrity of the case.” “The detectives are seeking information regarding the shooting involving Daystar Peterson, and the investigation is still ongoing. I’m not privilege to what the detectives have right now,” the spokesperson added. Police would not say whether Lanez is a suspect.

On Saturday night, Megan, 25, shared on Instagram Live that she was hanging out with Kylie Jenner and Lanez, 27, in a pool, just hours before police responded to a “shots fired” call outside of a Hollywood Hills home at around 4:30 a.m.

