Nollywood director, producer and actress, Toyin Abraham has taken to social media to celebrate living a peaceful life which happened 3 years ago.
The mother of one, who changed her name from Toyin Aimakhu to Toyin Abraham disclosed that it has been a hell of a journey which is worth it.
”There was a Toyin Aimakhu then Toyin Abraham happened three years ago. Let’s not forget the ”new” Toyin is just three years ago. It has been one massive journey of change and faithfulness of God. What a journey!
Living my life at my pace and being at peace with my pace.’ she wrote.
