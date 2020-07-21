A Nigerian lady has reportedly died a day after walking down the aisle with the love of her life.

Vivian, though sick, got married with joy and happiness last Saturday, but she was not opportune to stay with her husband for a very long time as death came knocking soon.

Her death was reported by one of her closest friends Efenandju Bernice, who posted it on her Facebook page and tagged some of her friends who also attended the wedding.

Okote Emmanuel, a friend to the victim claimed that she left the hospital to attend her own wedding, and expressed that the wedding stress might have been too much on her.

Read their messages below;

