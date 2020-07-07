An emotional video that just surfaced the internet has shown the moment mother and son reunited after 13 years of being separated from each other.

According to reports, the young man has been in prison for 13 years and after he was released, he decided to show up at his parent’s house to surprise his mom.

On seeing him, his mom couldn’t control her emotions as she burst into tears while hugging him tightly.

People present at the scene also cheered the happy mother and son, and joined hands together for them, as they cuddled themselves out of excitement.

Watch the emotional video below;

HOT NOW