Bolanle Oluchi Babalola, the Ultimate Love Reality show guest, also popularly known as Bola has taken to her Instagram page to share the videos of her and the car that was gifted to her by her fans for her birthday celebration.

Using her official page, she shared the photos and videos of the multi-million ride her fans gave her for her birthday. She looks really excited and happy.

She shared the posts with the caption:

“God saves the best for the last.

Apeje oki n je ibaje.

I’m soooo happyyyyyy”

View this post on Instagram Whatttttttt😱😱😱😱😱💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻 A post shared by Bolanle Oluchi Babalola (@officialbolanlebabs) on Jul 21, 2020 at 8:20am PDT

