According to the reports, the Head of Operations at the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Mohammed Umar, has resumed as the acting chairman of the agency.

Umar, who is a Deputy Commissioner of Police, is the second most senior operative at the Commission.

It was learnt that there had been moves to install the Secretary, Ola Olukoyede, as the chairman pending the suspension of Ibrahim Magu, PUNCH reports.

However, Olukoyede was not favoured as he is a civilian.

There were, however, indications on Wednesday afternoon that the Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, Bala Ciroma, is favoured as the substantive chairman.

PUNCH

