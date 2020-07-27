Social media users are discussing the menace of Nigerian movie producers demanding sex from female actresses after a young lady made shocking revelations on Twitter.

The 21-year-old simply identified as Faith, took to Twitter to claim that a movie producer demanded sex from her for a role and when she refused, he informed her he would be giving the role to someone else.

According to her, she met the unnamed producer on Instagram and told him of her passion and he promised to help her grow.

Faith further disclosed in a lengthy Twitter post, that the producer called her for a role one day and when she got there, she was given a lead role, which excited her.

However, as she began rehearsing, the producer, who she said is in his 40s, allegedly started asking her to date him and promising to help her advance in her career if she does.

She said she refused so he informed her that he will have to call another woman to play the role.

She questioned why it has to be this way and advocated for people to be given roles based on their talents, not because they agreed to date producers.

Read what she wrote below:

