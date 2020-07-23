Nigerian Big boy, Abass Ramon, popularly known as Hushppuppi has not been released from prison despite the viral news updates on the Federal Bureau Of Investigation website.

Speaking to Punch on Wednesday night, his Lawyer, Gal Pissetzky said “He has not been released and I am still his lawyer. He is on his way to California. Not everything you see on court documents is accurate.

“Just because the jail record says ‘released’ does not mean he has been released. He is being transferred to California,”

Hushpuppi is facing trial for alleged Internet fraud.

Hushpuppi has been shipped to the Central District of California for prosecution. The Instagram sensation was arraigned in a Chicago court and denied bail despite pleas by his lawyer.

He was promptly transferred to the Central District of California for prosecution and remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshal in accordance to 18 U.S.C. § 3142(f).

Hushpuppi was denied bail in the United States in spite of his lawyer, Gal Pissetzky insisting that his job as an Instagram celebrity pays for his expenditures.

