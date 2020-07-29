A US-based Nigerian filmmaker, Faith Ojo has dissociated herself from social media accounts used by scammers to defraud people.

The accounts opened in her name promotes Ponzi schemes and have been using her influence to defraud many.

Taking to Instagram which is the only account operated by the actress, Faith Ojo advised the public to beware of the antics of scammers.

She wrote: “I have stated this before, I am not on Facebook, I am not on Twitter, this (@iamfaithojo) is my only Instagram account! I am not into any form of Binomo, binary, or binary trade or whatever form of flip cash! Don’t allow yourself to fall victim to cheap scams!

“Don’t get greedy trying to double the money. I try my best to help as many people I can help through the regular giveaways I have been doing here since last year, I have never asked any of you for money and I will never. My reputation is important to me so if the Efcc gets any of you doing this I won’t spare you! Be warned !! NB – this is the last time I will address this.”

