Super athlete and king of the 100 meters race, Usain Bolt has shared the photos of his daughter for the first time after naming her “Olympia Lightning Bolt”.

The sprinter, 33, welcomed his daughter in May with his girlfriend, Kasi Bennett revealed earlier today that his daughter’s name is Olympia Lightning Bolt.

He shared photos of his daughter as he celebrated his girlfriend Kasi on her 21st birthday. He captioned the photos,