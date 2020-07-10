Victor Moses has taken to his official Instagram page to show photo of himself having a new hair style.

This latest development is an incredible one considering the years the ex-Super Eagles star was seen in dreadlocks.

Victor Moses was in dreadlocks throughout his stay at Chelsea and there was even a time when his manager then at Stamford Bridge Antonio Conte was said to have told him to cut his hair. But the Nigerian star was able to convince the Italian coach for him to keep his hair style in the Premier League.

Antonio Conte was impressed with Victor Moses’ performances when they were together at Chelsea and this was what made the Italian to sign him for Inter Milan.

