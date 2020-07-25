Awesome new revelations about Big Brother Housemate, Kiddwaya has just kept turning up. Another video spreading like wildfire online has seen the billionaire’s son hanging out with Nigerian top music artiste, Wizkid himself.

Kiddwaya has been spotted in the viral video balling with Nigerian superstar singer, Wizkid. The video seems to recorded by Kiddwaya himself in what seems like a Night club setting.

Kiddwaya and Wizkid are seen chilling in a club together alongside their friends.

The billionaire heir is also seen singing in tune with the track being played while vibing and grooving beside the African superstar.

Watch the video below,

Terseer Kiddwaya (27) is self-employed and comes from Benue State. Being a Big Brother Naija season 5 Housemate has Kiddwaya anticipating a better and crazier 2020.

