Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo is celebrating his beautiful wife Dolapo Osinbajo who turns 53 today July 15. The Vice President joined her this morning to praise God and also pray for her in the villa.

In a birthday message he posted online, the Vice President wrote.

”Happy Birthday to our best friend… And my darling… brave, beautiful and kind. I love you. Yemi.” he wrote.

On the celebrant’s page, she wrote; Praise. Prayers. Flowers. Cake at midnight. I thank God for another year.

See more photos from their intimate birthday celebration below

