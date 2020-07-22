Zion Balogun, one of the sons of popular Nigerian king of afrobeat, Wizkid, has been spotted taking music lessons in his dad’s studio.

It looks like the young chap wants to follow the path of his father.

Zion took to his Instagram page to share the photo. He could be seen in a studio setting with his hand on a music making equipment.

Most celebrities love grooming their kids to grow up and take after them, however, not all grow to find themselves in their parent’s profession.

Sharing the photo of him in a studio session, Zion wrote on instagram, “Quick one at the studio”

