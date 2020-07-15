According to the reports, the son of veteran fuji musician, King Wasiu Ayinde Marshall, El-Amin Ademola Adio has added a new feat to the family.

The report disclosed that Ademola bagged a first-class honours in economics from the prestigious Royal Holloway University in Egham, England.

Kwam1 in a post shared on social media appreciated the lord on behalf of his son and also offered some words of prayers for him.

“Congratulations El- Amin Ademola Adio, the son of Olasunkanmi Oyinde and Olayinka Agbeke, as you are today honoured by Royal Holloway University in Egham, England. Bachelor of Science- First class. Honours in Economics,” he wrote.

