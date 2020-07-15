According to the reports, the son of veteran fuji musician, King Wasiu Ayinde Marshall, El-Amin Ademola Adio has added a new feat to the family.
The report disclosed that Ademola bagged a first-class honours in economics from the prestigious Royal Holloway University in Egham, England.
Kwam1 in a post shared on social media appreciated the lord on behalf of his son and also offered some words of prayers for him.
“Congratulations El- Amin Ademola Adio, the son of Olasunkanmi Oyinde and Olayinka Agbeke, as you are today honoured by Royal Holloway University in Egham, England. Bachelor of Science- First class. Honours in Economics,” he wrote.
HOLLOWAY UK King of Fuji, Olasunkanmi Ayinde Marshal is a proud and happy father at the moment. His son, El-Amin Ademola Adio, has just graduated with a First Class Honours from the prestigious Royal Holloway University, Edgham, England. In benediction,the ecstatic father wrote: He that dwelleth in the secret place of the most High shall abide under the shadow of the Almighty. I will say of the Lord, He is my refuge and my fortress: my God; In him will I trust. Surely he shall deliver thee from the Snare of the fowler, and from the noisome pestilence. He shall cover thee with his feathers, and under his wings shall thou trust: his truth shall be thy shield and buckler. Thou shall not be afraid for the terror by night; nor for the arrow that flieth by day; Nor for the pestilence that walketh in darkness; nor for the destruction that wasteth at noonday. A thousand shall fall at thy side, and ten thousand at thy right hand; but it shall not come nigh thee. Only with thine eyes shall thou behold and see the reward of the wicked. Because thou hast made the Lord, which is my refuge, even the most High, thy habitation; There shall no evil befall thee, neither shall any plague come nigh thy dwelling. For he shall give his angels charge over thee, to keep thee in all thy ways. They shall bear thee up in their hands, lest thou dash thy foot against a stone. Thou shall tread upon the lion and adder: the young lion and the dragon shall thou trample under feet. Because he hath set his love upon me, therefore will I deliver him: I will set him on high, because he hath known my name. He shall call upon me, and I will answer him: I will be with him in trouble, I will deliver him, and honour him. With long life will i satisfy him and shew him my salvation. Congratulations El- Amin Ademola Adio, the Son of Olasunkanmi Ayinde and Olayinka Agbeke, as you are today Honoured by: ROYAL HOLLOWAY UNIVERSITY IN EGHAM ENGLAND. BACHELOR OF SCIENCE- FIRST CLASS HONOURS IN ECONOMICS Omo Ojusagbola Ogoji, keep going babami. @kingwasiuayindemarshal
