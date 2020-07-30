British multiple award-winning singer, Sam Smith on Wednesday, July 29, announced he has a feature with Burna Boy in a new album named ‘My Oasis’.

“My Oasis” comes following Smith’s decision back in March to postpone and rename their third studio album.

Originally titled To Die For and slated for a May 1 release, the singer revealed in an Instagram post that the timing and title of the album didn’t “feel right” to them, but promised fans that “I am still going to bring out some new music over the next few months.”

Nigerians have however, taken to social media to react to the announcement as many applauded Burna Boy stressing that they can’t hate his music.

See some comments below;

I was just catching cruise dear. We can hate burna’s character but we can’t hate his music. He’s very talented. We may not be his fans but we also support his music❤️ — Liaison Officer👮 (@AmatiJoe1) July 30, 2020

Burna Dey give sound buh né be everybody like em personality pic.twitter.com/35qommelcR — uncle sir (@adeltope1) July 30, 2020

Burna has his flaws no doubt but homophobia isn't one of them please stop making assumptions without evidence. However, I do agree that Burna and all our top artistes need to speak up more to protect the LGBTQ community in Nigeria and Africa as a whole. — James Idowu (@Spittingfacts01) July 30, 2020

If there was no Davido and Wizkid Burna would be number 1 in africa too bad he's just remain number 3 — Hasta El Fuego (@rudebwoyp24) July 30, 2020

