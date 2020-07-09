One of the misunderstood BBNaija 2019 housemates, Chinonso Ibinabo Opara, better known as Kim Oprah has shown off her collection of cars in a new video.

The reality TV star took to her Snapchat last night to flaunt her impressive garage that contains a Toyota Camry for errand runs, A white Lexus SUV for office runs, and the whooping C-class Mercedez Benz for a grand entry at events.

While sharing the video, the former beauty queen captioned it: If you know, you know…We don’t need to brag.

Check out the video below:

Kimoprah” is a Nigerian beauty queen from Imo state and contestant on 2019 BBNaija show. She is was born on the 15th of December 1995

HOT NOW