Real Madrid player, Luka Modric in a statement that looked like a shade claimed that he knew Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure would not hinder their trophy drought for long.

Recall that the Los Blancos recently won their 34th La Liga title in style following their 11th straight league win over Villarreal at the Alfred Di Stefano Stadium.

Modric insisted he never doubted that the glory days would return to the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Croatian midfielder was asked whether Ronaldo’s exit affected the winning mentality within the squad, he told Sportske Novosti: “It is not necessary to discuss how important Cristiano was for Real Madrid.

“But I must say that we were not overwhelmed by the fact that he was not there in the sense that we could not have the same ambitions.

“We were convinced that we would continue to win without him.”

No @Cristiano? No problem 💪 Modric always believed in life after CR7 at @realmadriden 🏆https://t.co/4iuwu2M19B pic.twitter.com/dskoaFAqXF — MARCA in English (@MARCAinENGLISH) July 23, 2020

