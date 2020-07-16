An adorable wedding video of a bride, Chidera Daniella who tied the knot with fiancee, Gian-Angelo Obi-Umahi at the RCCG, Kings’ court, in Victoria Island, Lagos despite the Covid-19 lockdown, has melted hearts.

The beautiful bride who shared videos and photos from her wedding revealed how divine the event was, stating that she could feel the presence of God at her wedding.

She wrote;

“An entrance I can never forget. The spirit of the Lord descended on me and His Glory the room!.It definitely was beyond what I could have expected. All I can say is thank you Abba



At this point, I felt chains breaking and I was elevated to new heights. Literally started walking and the fire of God hit my belly.

I can’t wait for the whole video but the presence of God was so heavy the wedding did not feel empty. Guys, we literally heard the heavens roaring and angels in the room were worshiping and witnesses at the wedding”.

Watch the video below;

