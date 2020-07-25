Nollywood actor and Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards winner, Timini Egbuson and his 21-year-old girlfriend Lydia have been the topic of discussion after they unfollowed each other on Instagram.

The Nigerian actor and gentleman came under serious heat on social media and was shaded for allegedly going out with a 19-year-old beauty.

Timini fueled the dating rumors when he dropped a series of comments on the 19-year-old’s photos on IG.

Reacting to the trolls, the couple shared a loved up video of themselves in the bathroom to pepper haters spreading stuff about them.

However, there seems to be trouble in paradise as the duo just unfollowed each other on Instagram. The reason behind their action is still unclear at the moment.

