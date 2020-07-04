Nigerian controversial artiste, Naira Marley in a weekend cruise dropped an advice for his numerous followers via his Twitter handle.

Naira Marley stated that when it’s someone’s time to shine, nothing can stop it from happening.

He wrote, “When it’s your time the clock will work perfectly even without batteries.”

The controversial songster also revealed he doesn’t care what people think about him as not caring gives him peace.

Naira Marley wrote, “I don’t care what people think about me and that makes me look arrogant but not caring gives me peace.”

Despite the fact that Naira Marley is always in the news especially for the not so good reason, his fans known as Marlians continue to rally around him.

