Sensational Nigerian singer, Yemi Alade, popularly known as Mama Africa has shocked her fans as she shares pictures of frog legs she had for lunch yesterday.

The beautiful singer and dancer took to her twitter page to share photos of smoked and garnished frog legs she was about to eat and her fans wondered if it was safe to eat such. Many believe the ingestion of strange animals has caused the deadly coronavirus that has ravaged the world.

See pictures of the frog meal below. It looks quite yummy though.

See some reactions below:

HOT NOW