What sheer wickedness! a lady was allegedly reported to have tortured an innocent 10-year-old girl by drilling nails into her head.

One Mrs. Ifeoma Ezeugwu has been arrested for allegedly drilling nails – in two places – into the head of 10 years old girl, Miss Chinonye Nnadi, who served as her housemaid.

Chairperson of the WomenAids Collective WACOL, Prof. Joy Ngozi Ezeilo, said her office was alerted on Friday about the case.

According to reports, the suspect also tortured the girl with a hot pressing iron.

“This is gory and torture of a young innocent girl whose only crime is being born to a poor widow who had to give her up to live with someone in the hope that she will get an education and survive. We pray that she recovers. We demand full wrath of the law on this woman that inflicted such a level of physical injury on this girl. I spoke to the distraught mother of the victim. She is a poor widow living in a rural village in Aku, near Nsukka, Enugu state. It is time to eradicate child labour, ban and punish heavily anyone using children as domestic help. The Child Rights Act and the NAPTIP Act must be effectively enforced. WACOL will follow through to ensure that justice is done in this matter” she said.

