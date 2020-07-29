I Am In His Life Now, Why Are You Still Here”- Wife To Mother-in-law

Än altercation ensued between a lady and her mum in law over who should seat in front of the car with her husband. The man had obviously picked up his mum earlier before getting to where his wife was waiting for him.

On getting there, the wife rudely asked the mum to move to the back seat and despite pleas from her husband remained resolute that the mum in law must change seats. Since it takes two to tango, the husband’s mum also stayed put and insisted she is not changing position.

