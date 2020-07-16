The arrival of their first child was plagued with controversies as Wizkid refused to accept the paternity of the child.

Wizkid subsequently accepted the child after a DNA test was allegedly conducted to confirm his paternity.

Following Wizkid’s acceptance of the child’s paternity, Binta then named him “Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun Jr” after his father Wizkid.

Months later, Binta accused Wizkid of being a deadbeat dad, for refusing to own up to the financial responsibility of their child.

A quick visit to Binta’s Instagram page by TheInfong today showed that she did not celebrate Wizkid nor wish him well in any way. In fact, it seems like she wasn’t even aware that today is the birthday of the father of her son. None of her latest posts has anything about “wizkid” in them.

See her latest post below: