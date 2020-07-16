The superstar Nigerian music artiste, Wizkid received so much love from almost everybody he knows and those that know him on his special 30th birthday celebration except one of his Baby mama(s), Binta Diallo Diamond who based on our findings had shown no sign of knowing today his her baby father’s birthday nor wish him well.
Binta and Wizkid welcomed their first child on 15th of January 2015, 4 years after Wizkid had Boluwatife with Shola Ogudu.
Binta Diallo Diamond, the second baby mama of popular Nigerian singer, Wizkid, has snubbed him as he celebrates his 30th birthday today.
The arrival of their first child was plagued with controversies as Wizkid refused to accept the paternity of the child.
Wizkid subsequently accepted the child after a DNA test was allegedly conducted to confirm his paternity.
Following Wizkid’s acceptance of the child’s paternity, Binta then named him “Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun Jr” after his father Wizkid.
Months later, Binta accused Wizkid of being a deadbeat dad, for refusing to own up to the financial responsibility of their child.
A quick visit to Binta’s Instagram page by TheInfong today showed that she did not celebrate Wizkid nor wish him well in any way. In fact, it seems like she wasn’t even aware that today is the birthday of the father of her son. None of her latest posts has anything about “wizkid” in them.
See her latest post below:
