A lady identified as Energy Vibration on Instagram has narrated how she got married to her handsome Uber driver , who she boldly proposed to on the very first day he picked her up.
She disclosed that their love story started when her husband pulled up after she and her friends ordered for an Uber to take them to one of their favourite spots in Washington DC.
As fate would have it, the lady sat in front whilst her two friends hopped into the back seats when just after minutes, she looks over and sees the charming gentleman in the driver’s seat.
See how it happened below;
View this post on Instagram
*STORY TIME* It was a September evening in 2016 that I attended a Kanye West concert in DC with some friends. After the concert, we went to a local speakeasy to debrief our experience and catch up. After…several…cocktails 🙃, my homegirl calls an #Uber to take us to one of our fave late night spots in the city. The Uber pulls up, she hops in the back with her friend at the time, so I hop in the front. A few minutes into the ride, I look over at the driver and…my.word., I was just…😍. So with my liquid courage SKRONGLY intact💪🏽, your girl shoots.her.shot. I ask “𝑒𝓍𝒸𝓊𝓈𝑒 𝓂𝑒, 𝒹𝑜 𝓎𝑜𝓊 𝒽𝒶𝓋𝑒 𝒶 𝑔𝒾𝓇𝓁𝒻𝓇𝒾𝑒𝓃𝒹?” to which he responds, “no ma’am”. Now as a city girl, I was like “no ma’am?!?” 🧐🧐 but that didn’t stop me from proceeding to ask “𝓌𝑒𝓁𝓁, 𝓌𝑜𝓊𝓁𝒹 𝓎𝑜𝓊 𝓁𝒾𝓀𝑒 𝑜𝓃𝑒?!” 😂🤷🏽♀️ He flashes a handsome grin, laughing a bit at my audacity, we chat about music and such and he drops me and my friends off. Some areas of that convo are a bit blurry 🥴🍸but I’d apparently given him my number before leaving. A week later 😒, he texts me and “Collus” appears on my phone. I had no idea who he was 😂😂 Soooo, I ask for a photo and when he sent it, I of course immediately remembered who he was. Fast forward a year, we moved in together. Another year later, we were engaged. 6 months later, married, 4 months after that, pregnant and in a little over a week, we’re making a huge move for our family’s future. Today, we celebrate the bEARTHday of the love of my life, the man of my intentions, my baby daddy and my very best friend ❣️✨
