A popular Russian social media influencer who is pregnant for her 20-year-old stepson has married him after she divorced his father.

The lady, Marina Balmasheva, 35, from the western Russian region of Krasnodar Krai, lived with her husband Alexey, 45, from 2007 for over 10 years before they got divorced.

Earlier this week, she shared video as she married her ex-husband’s son, Vladimir Shavyrin who she raised from the age of 7, and revealed they are expecting their first child, a baby boy.

Marina also posted a picture of the couple on their wedding, writing,

‘We drove to the registry office, I didn’t even have a hairbrush with me. The rings were in the car. There was a good mood and a little embarrassment.

‘After the registry office, we dressed in typical wedding attire and enjoyed a nice reception at a local restaurant with several guests.

We are expecting a baby and we now want to move to a bigger city.’

She also revealed that they weren’t on speaking terms with her ex-husband, writing,

‘I think he does not like what we have done.’

Marina first made headlines when she shared a picture in May of herself at 22 with Vladimir when he was seven, alongside a snap of them together now.

According to reports, the influencer is very much in love with Vladimir, and the couple are helping to raise three of his five siblings.

She reportedly adopted her ex-husband’s five children when they were together, but the youngest one, who has Down syndrome, lives with the father.

