Nollywood actress, Regina Chukwu in a recent post on Instagram has questioned her fellow women as to why they are wicked.

Regina made this known while reacting to the report of how a woman drove a nail in a child’s head. The actress said, “how can you be so heartless to use a hot iron on another child’s skin.”

She wrote, "WOMEN pls y'all should come closer I want to ask you all a questions —— pls o why we women wicked like this? (Men dey learn) Like I don't get, aren't we supposed to be the ones with a very tender and compassionate hearts? How come we are stone hearted, why are we doing this for goodness sake 😥 or how do we even start to explain all this wicked acts by women. (Pls read through the news to understand) Ok pls answer Why are we treating our maids like slaves? Did I say slaves, sorry why are we treating children under our care like ANIMALS? Animals sef doesn't deserve some kind of Wicked treatments melted on this kids whyyyyyyy? How can you drive a nail in another woman's child's head, how can you be so heartless to use a hot iron on another child's skin, how can you be so Wicked to the extend of inserting pepper into a child's private, how can you subject another woman's child to sleeping in the toilet whyyyyyyyyy😥😥😥😥 pls now women plssss we are mothers ( with or without children) we should not trade that soft heart we are meant to have. If that child is stubborn pls return her to her people (no be by force o) women are WICKED o I fear US o .

