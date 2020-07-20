Nollywood actress, Wumi Toriola recently took to Instagram to share a photo of her husband cuddling their son.
Wumi Toriola’s husband was seen giving the baby a peck.
“Fresh Air” Wumi captioned the picture.
See the picture of Wumi’s husband and son, Zion below;
It was not long before Sikiratu Sindodo. Aishat Lawal, other Nollywood stars flooded her comment section to react to the picture Wumi shared.
See their post below;
