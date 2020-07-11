Tubers of yam left by some students of the University of Calabar male hostel have now germinated since they were left behind during the course of the lockdown when the students have gone for a compulsory COVID-19 break on the directive of the federal government.

Over time, due to prolonged closure of the school, the yams, however, have germinated and the stems have grown covering everywhere from the bed to the window.

See photos:

What do you guys make of this?

HOT NOW