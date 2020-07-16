Eniola Olamilekan Adedeji, better known by his stage name DJ Enimoney, musician and DJ of YBNL, has welcomed a baby girl.

The proud father took to his Instagram handle of share the goods new as he thank God for the arrival of the new baby.

DJ Enimoney is the younger brother of indigenous rapper and Yahoo Boy No Laptop YBNL boss, Olamide.

He wrote “Ahliamdulilah, it’s a girl. Anina.”

DJ Enimoney also has a son.

Following the announcement, celebrities have taken to their Instagram handles to react as they congratulate him.

