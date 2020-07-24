Controversial singer and songwriter Naira Marley has been dragged into a heated conversation with a female fan who offered him her pussy.

The drama started on micro blogging site Twitter when Naira Marley via one of his tweets urged young ladies to give men who are interested in their pussies the opportunity.

The talented singer however met more than what he bargained for when a female fan offered him her pussy.

Shocked by her move, Naira Marley who seems to have paid much attention to the female fan page labelled her a devil as he noted that he would not have anything to do with her.

See their conversation below:

